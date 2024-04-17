FSP Hydro Ti Pro 1000 Watt PSU mini-review - was Trying to Decide on a New Power Supply. I've narrowed down to 3.

Mini non-scientific review:I got the new power supply installed yesterday. I actually needed all but two cables, the 12VHPWR and one of the PCI-E VGA cables. My 3090 takes 3 PCI-Express cables, so I used the cables that only have one connector on the end. There is a 4th cable that has a pigtail with 2 connectors. I can't see a situation where anyone would need to use that one. I quickly ran the computer through 3DMark a couple of times and for whatever reason, got my highest score. I can't be certain as I hadn't measured it with my decibel meter in the past and I may have confirmation bias, but it did seem that the coil whine on my 3090 wasn't as bad as it used to be. I haven't played any games or taxed the video card in a while, so I can't say definitively; I guess I should have run a test before I swapped the supplies, but oh well. The power supply is silent even though I turned off the eco mode. I feel more secure knowing that the power supply fan is always turning. I measured output to the PC through a kill-a-wat while I was running 3DMark. I would get as high as 580+ watts from the wall. HWInfo64 showed my cpu peaking at 170 watts and my 3090 at 390 watts. That's 560 watts right there and I have 2 DDC pumps and 18 fans in the system, so it doesn't quite add up. I'm guessing the kill-a-wat is missing peak voltages. If I can get flight simulator going, I think that will show the true max wattage my computer draws a little more consistently.As compared to the Seasonic Gold 850 watt it replaced, it's smaller and weighs almost exactly the same. I weighed them both: Seasonic - 1.98 kg, FSP - 1.90 kg. As you see in the picture, it appears The FSP seems to have fewer, but larger, more pitched blades on the fan as compared to the Seasonic.Both PSUs have roughly the same equivalent of ports for cables and have the same type of stock cables when it comes to the insulation on the cables. Both are sufficiently long enough to get the job done. The one con for the FSP as compared to the Seasonic is the ATX 24 pin cable (and the 12VHPWR cable that the Seasonic doesn't have). The FSP 24 pin cable does have caps where the Seasonic does not. It makes for an ugly cable with a large wrap where it connects to the physical adapter. Here's a picture of the 12VHPWR and one of the PCI-E VGA cables for comparison. The ATX 24 pin has the same sleeving as the 12VHPWR.Other pictures: