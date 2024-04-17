FSP Hydro Ti Pro 1000 Watt PSU mini-review - was Trying to Decide on a New Power Supply. I've narrowed down to 3.

kamikazi
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 19, 2006
- Messages
- 1,627
I'm building my daughter a parts PC and I decided to move my 850 watt Seasonic Prime GX over to her machine and get a new one for myself. See my sig for my machine (5950X with PBO and a 3090 with two DDC pumps and tons of fans). It is capable of pulling in the upper 700 watt range, so I figure it's a good excuse to upgrade and get some future proofing for upgrades. I hate that we're kind of in the ATX 3.0 to ATX 3.1 crossover period, but it seems that 3.1 specs are actually a little looser. Hold-up time is lowered to 12ms instead of 17ms for one. Also, the GPU High power cable isn't any different, just the connecter on the GPU. ATX 3.0 vs. ATX 3.1 So, I've gotten some analysis paralysis. The three I've chosen are the:
FSP Hydro Ti 1000 watt: Review on hwbusters.com which ranks it #1
MSI Meg Ai1000P 1000 watt: Review on hwbusters.com Review on Toms Hardware which ranks it as best 1000 watt power supply
Corsair HX1000i (also would consider the 1200i here): Review on hwbusters.com (it has been updated to include a 12 pin high power cable and meet ATX 3.0 since the review. Also, Intel lists this as an ATX 3.1 unit on their website) Review on Tom's Hardware 4/5 stars.
If you didn't already know, the same guy reviews for hwbusters and Tom's Hardware as well as testing for Cybenetics on power supplies.
It seems that the FSP is the most efficient and quietest of all 100 watt power supplies. It's also the most expensive by around $25 over the MSI. I would turn off the eco feature as I like the fan to always run, but I believe it would still be pretty silent. There doesn't appear to be any aftermarket support with custom cables for this PSU. That is not an issue now, but could be down the road if/when I upgrade my system.
The MSI is a CWT unit, but also very efficient. It uses a 120mm fan, so it can get a little louder at higher loads. However, it wouldn't be hitting those levels very often and when I did, my radiator fans and pump would also be making some noise after a few minutes. The MSI also has a USB-C out, which would be cool for getting real-time data on the psu. I think you can also use their software to change fan curves. I don't know if HWMonitor will pick it up natively. Cablemods makes aftermarket cables for this PSU.
The Corsair is the cheapest of the 3 and seems to sit between the two others on sound. It's the lowest performer. It's a CWT unit that is only used for Corsair and it seems like an older design that just got ATX 3.0/3.1 support in the latest iteration. That said, it still seems to be a pretty good PSU and it also has a USB-C cable for monitoring it and changing fan curves, etc, but it uses...shudder...icue. I don't know if hwmonitor can pick it up natively.
I really wanted another seasonic as I already have custom cables, but the only ATX 3.0 units are the Focus and Vertex, which are both step down in tier from my current Prime, or the new Prime ATX 3.0 units that are only available in PX and TX 1300 and 1600 watt sizes that are in the $400 range. I'm really leaning toward the FSP.
So, thoughts, or any other gem of a power supply under $300 that I've overlooked? Do I need to look at 1200 watt units?
FSP Hydro Ti 1000 watt: Review on hwbusters.com which ranks it #1
MSI Meg Ai1000P 1000 watt: Review on hwbusters.com Review on Toms Hardware which ranks it as best 1000 watt power supply
Corsair HX1000i (also would consider the 1200i here): Review on hwbusters.com (it has been updated to include a 12 pin high power cable and meet ATX 3.0 since the review. Also, Intel lists this as an ATX 3.1 unit on their website) Review on Tom's Hardware 4/5 stars.
If you didn't already know, the same guy reviews for hwbusters and Tom's Hardware as well as testing for Cybenetics on power supplies.
It seems that the FSP is the most efficient and quietest of all 100 watt power supplies. It's also the most expensive by around $25 over the MSI. I would turn off the eco feature as I like the fan to always run, but I believe it would still be pretty silent. There doesn't appear to be any aftermarket support with custom cables for this PSU. That is not an issue now, but could be down the road if/when I upgrade my system.
The MSI is a CWT unit, but also very efficient. It uses a 120mm fan, so it can get a little louder at higher loads. However, it wouldn't be hitting those levels very often and when I did, my radiator fans and pump would also be making some noise after a few minutes. The MSI also has a USB-C out, which would be cool for getting real-time data on the psu. I think you can also use their software to change fan curves. I don't know if HWMonitor will pick it up natively. Cablemods makes aftermarket cables for this PSU.
The Corsair is the cheapest of the 3 and seems to sit between the two others on sound. It's the lowest performer. It's a CWT unit that is only used for Corsair and it seems like an older design that just got ATX 3.0/3.1 support in the latest iteration. That said, it still seems to be a pretty good PSU and it also has a USB-C cable for monitoring it and changing fan curves, etc, but it uses...shudder...icue. I don't know if hwmonitor can pick it up natively.
I really wanted another seasonic as I already have custom cables, but the only ATX 3.0 units are the Focus and Vertex, which are both step down in tier from my current Prime, or the new Prime ATX 3.0 units that are only available in PX and TX 1300 and 1600 watt sizes that are in the $400 range. I'm really leaning toward the FSP.
So, thoughts, or any other gem of a power supply under $300 that I've overlooked? Do I need to look at 1200 watt units?