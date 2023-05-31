erek
Always cool for new high end power supplies
“The Hydro Ti PRO 1000 W has all the juice you need for a high-end gaming PC build. It meets Cybenetics Titanium switching efficiency and Cybenetics Acoustic Lambda A++ ratings. The PSU is 15 cm long and uses a 135 mm fan for cooling, and and offers fanless cooling up to 300 W load. It puts out one 12VHPWR 600 W connector, two 4+4 pin EPS, and four 6+2 pin PCIe power. The company introduced a line of premium ATX12VO power supplies, with the Dagger PRO 12VO, which meets SFX form-factor, and uses a 92 mm FDB fan to keep cool. The latest version of Dagger PRO L 1200 W (conventional specs) meets ATX 3.0 and PCIe Gen 5, and offers an enormous power-density given that this is an SFX-L PSU. You get one 16-pin 12VHPWR connector, two 4+4 pin EPS, and at least four 6+2 pin PCIe power. The company also showed off mid-range Advan-series and Vita-series. PSUs with 80 Plus Gold and 80 Plus Bronze efficiency, respectively. These come in wattage-based models of up to 1000 W.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309450/fsp-energizes-computex-with-a-plethora-of-high-end-power-supplies
