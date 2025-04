FS: Zotac white 4070 ti or Asus prime 5070 ti, unifi flex xg 10gb switch

Heat: klinkmanPayment: PayPal, venmo, whateverPricing is obo and I really don't know if I am high or low on my asking prices. Feel free to give me feedback in pm's even if your aren't interested in the cards.I've got either a 5070ti or 4070ti for sale here depending on what gets more attention. Details below on cards, the zotac 4070 was in my gaming machine for little over a year and the Asus 5070 is out of a powerspec pc from microcenter, didn't need this powerful a card in it. I'm not sure what that means warranty wise, since it is out of a prebuilt machine, but the cards both work great. These are both 2 slot, or very close to 2 slot width cards, great for smaller builds. ZOTAC RTX 4070 Ti Trinity OC White Edition - $700Price includes shipping WITH insurance and PayPal stuff.lightly used in gaming rig for last year. Purchased from Amazon Dec. 24th 2023. Not sure how zotac warranties work but it's either 3 or 5 years, and I will send the purchase receipt with card. Has original box as well. Not sure about accessories. Asus prime rtx 5070 ti OC edition - $900Price includes shipping WITH insurance and PayPal stuff.Great form factor for a 5070ti card! Sff ready for sure. This is out of a prebuilt machine from microcenter (powerspec) that I needed to get for work ASAP. But this card is way overkill for work needs, so hopefully it finds a good home here or I'll keep it as my own. I have the 3x8pin dongle for it but no retail box obviously as it was in the built pc.2x Ubiquiti unifi flex xg - $250 shipped eachLove these things. 5 port 10gb switch that powers from USB-c or poe in.