FS: Zotac white 4070 ti or Asus prime 5070 ti, unifi flex xg 10gb switch

Heat: klinkman
Payment: PayPal, venmo, whatever
Pricing is obo and I really don't know if I am high or low on my asking prices. Feel free to give me feedback in pm's even if your aren't interested in the cards.
I've got either a 5070ti or 4070ti for sale here depending on what gets more attention. Details below on cards, the zotac 4070 was in my gaming machine for little over a year and the Asus 5070 is out of a powerspec pc from microcenter, didn't need this powerful a card in it. I'm not sure what that means warranty wise, since it is out of a prebuilt machine, but the cards both work great. These are both 2 slot, or very close to 2 slot width cards, great for smaller builds.
ZOTAC RTX 4070 Ti Trinity OC White Edition - $700
Price includes shipping WITH insurance and PayPal stuff.
lightly used in gaming rig for last year. Purchased from Amazon Dec. 24th 2023. Not sure how zotac warranties work but it's either 3 or 5 years, and I will send the purchase receipt with card. Has original box as well. Not sure about accessories.
Asus prime rtx 5070 ti OC edition - $900
Price includes shipping WITH insurance and PayPal stuff.
Great form factor for a 5070ti card! Sff ready for sure. This is out of a prebuilt machine from microcenter (powerspec) that I needed to get for work ASAP. But this card is way overkill for work needs, so hopefully it finds a good home here or I'll keep it as my own. I have the 3x8pin dongle for it but no retail box obviously as it was in the built pc.
2x Ubiquiti unifi flex xg - $250 shipped each
Love these things. 5 port 10gb switch that powers from USB-c or poe in.
