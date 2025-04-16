FS: Zotac RTX 5090 SOLID OC, New in box - EVGA 1300P+ and 1600G+

For sale, all prices are shipped within the lower 48. If you are local to Charleston SC, I'll remove the shipping cost.

Zotac GeForce RTX 5090 Solid OC Verified ALL ROPs working(has box and accessories) - $3250 shipped with F&F, otherwise add the fee as well .(MSRP + TAX + SHIPPING)
- Pics coming

EVGA power supplies x2, still have warranty, brand new in box.

SuperNova 1300P+ : $220 shipped.
1300P.JPEG
Supernova 1600G+ : $220 shipped.
1600G.JPEG





==============================================================================================================================================

Built By AMD 6900XT , has box and unused mouse pad! $560 shipped. - SOLD

6900XT_BACK.JPEG6900xtMousepad.JPEG6900xtBox.JPEG
 

