FS: Zotac RTX 3080, Corsair SF750 PSU, i7-9750 Ghost Canyon NUC, Lenovo X1 Carbon (8th gen)

Hi folks, doing some more house cleaning to find homes for items that are gathering dust, all described below:
1. Zotac RTX 3080 (10GB) - this was RMA'd about a year ago, during which I got a separate card while waiting for it. Since being returned from RMA, it's just been sitting around waiting for a rig, and has seen <10 hours of actual use. Will come with the bare card, and while there's no warranty left, I will guarantee against DOA. Here's the exact card: https://www.zotac.com/us/product/graphics_card/zotac-gaming-geforce-rtx-3080-amp-holo. I'm asking $350 shipped.
2. Corsair SF750 SFX power supply - also been gathering dust. I'm the second owner, but it's in great shape and will come with all of the cables. How about $120 shipped for this one.
3. i7-9750 Ghost Canyon NUC with 16GB RAM - this was used as a homelab setup and I've since upgraded. It's model number NUC9i7QNX, it's in great shape, and will come with RAM installed and a power cable. This supports a GPU as well and I used it to run an all flash server for a while, which has been upgraded. How about $250 shipped.
4. I have an off-lease corporate X1. It's an 8th gen with i5 10th gen Intel CPU, 16gb RAM, and 512GB SSD. It's got some signs of wear and tear, and I can't get the webcam to work, but it works well otherwise. The screen also has some minor scuffing. It's also missing the OEM charger, but I'll toss in a 65w USB-C charger and cable. Pictures are here
View: https://imgur.com/a/unUzGf9
How about $375 shipped
I believe my prices are fair, but I'm open to offers and trades for new toys. As always, I have heat under einz, prefer non-cc paypal or zelle, and happy to meet around the SF Bay Area. Pictures are available upn request, and thanks for looking.
