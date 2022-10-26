FS, Zotac RTX 3080 12gb, NIB Louqe Ghost s1 MK3 with tophat

Zotac RTX 3080 12gb. This is in excellent condition and from a non smoking home. Great looking card. NOT mined with.
Asking $600 shipped lower 48.

NIB Arctic Louqe Ghost S1 with NIB large tophat. Ships in the box it was shipped to me from Louqe in. This does have the gen 4 riser cable.
$200 shipped.

Sold a MSI Gaming X Trio. Purchased the From Newegg in the Newegg shuffle on 1/27/21. Been in my sons gaming pc since. NOT mined. Great card. Very clean. I can provide the invoice if anyone needs it.


PayPal friends and family accepted.
I ship only to the lower 48.
Heatware
 

Bump for you.........do you have a copy of the original invoice?
Can you use anything in partial trade to lower the cash out? Starting my Christmas Shopping early :)
 
Wish I had the cash. Been dreaming of that card exactly. Um, would you take a kidney in partial trade ???
 
Haha. I do have the receipt as I bought it from the egg.
 
