FS, Zotac RTX 3080 12gb, NIB Louqe Ghost s1 MK3 with tophat, Nikon 70-200 2.8 vr, Uncharted AMD game code

Zotac RTX 3080 12gb. This is in excellent condition and from a non smoking home. Great looking card. NOT mined with.Asking $575 shipped lower 48.NIB Arctic Louqe Ghost S1 with NIB large tophat. Ships in the box it was shipped to me from Louqe in. This does have the gen 4 riser cable.$200 shipped lower 48Nikon 70-200mm 2.8 VR lens. A must have lens. It is in excellent physical and working condition. I rarely used it. A must have lens. Comes in the original lens bag, both lens caps, and a clear filter. It is missing the foot where you mount it to a tripod/monopod, but those can be purchased on eBay for around $50.$800 shipped lower 48.AMD uncharted game code. Came bundled with a 5800x3d I bought. I have these on ps5 so I don't need the game. $35 and ill pm you the activation code. As you know you must have an and cpu and use amdrewards.com to activate it.Sold a MSI Gaming X Trio. Purchased the From Newegg in the Newegg shuffle on 1/27/21. Been in my sons gaming pc since. NOT mined. Great card. Very clean. I can provide the invoice if anyone needs it.PayPal friends and family accepted.I ship only to the lower 48.