FS: Zotac RTX 3060 12GB OC Edition , Sapphire RX 6700 XT Pulse

SPARTAN VI
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2004
- Messages
- 8,421
View attachment 505665
Zotac RTX 3060 12GB OC Edition w/ Original Box - $250 Shipped / $230 Local Pick-Up (91789)
In excellent working condition. Installed in a gaming PC back in July 2021 and almost never used. Selling because that PC has been dismantled. Warranty will expire in July 2023 and I'll work with the buyer if warranty service is needed. Pictures will be posted later this week.
Sapphire RX 6700 XT Pulse 12GB w/ Original Box - $300 Shipped / $280 Local Pick-Up (91789)
In excellent working condition. Installed in my sister's PC back in April 2021 and used for gaming. Selling because she's upgraded. Warranty will expire in April 2023 and I'll work with the buyer if warranty service is needed. Pictures will be posted later this week.
Warranties & Returns:
I will accept returns and honor full refunds of DOA items or "not as described items." Please test and examine merchandise upon receipt for the smoothest possible transaction and remediation.
Shipment handled via UPS Ground. I prefer to include signature confirmation on items over $99, but this can be waived at buyer's discretion. Insurance is always included.
Payment & Heatware:
I accept cash (local-pick up) and Paypal G&S (buyer pays the fee)
Items are located in LA County / San Gabriel Valley. ZIP code 91789
Heatware is under SPARTAN VI
Zotac RTX 3060 12GB OC Edition w/ Original Box - $250 Shipped / $230 Local Pick-Up (91789)
In excellent working condition. Installed in a gaming PC back in July 2021 and almost never used. Selling because that PC has been dismantled. Warranty will expire in July 2023 and I'll work with the buyer if warranty service is needed. Pictures will be posted later this week.
Sapphire RX 6700 XT Pulse 12GB w/ Original Box - $300 Shipped / $280 Local Pick-Up (91789)
In excellent working condition. Installed in my sister's PC back in April 2021 and used for gaming. Selling because she's upgraded. Warranty will expire in April 2023 and I'll work with the buyer if warranty service is needed. Pictures will be posted later this week.
Warranties & Returns:
I will accept returns and honor full refunds of DOA items or "not as described items." Please test and examine merchandise upon receipt for the smoothest possible transaction and remediation.
Shipment handled via UPS Ground. I prefer to include signature confirmation on items over $99, but this can be waived at buyer's discretion. Insurance is always included.
Payment & Heatware:
I accept cash (local-pick up) and Paypal G&S (buyer pays the fee)
Items are located in LA County / San Gabriel Valley. ZIP code 91789
Heatware is under SPARTAN VI