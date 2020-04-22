FS: ZOTAC RTX 2070 AMP Extreme $360 shipped

Pretty good shape. Will include invoice, was an open box model and it is free of dust. The only real blemish I see is a crack in the baseplate that connects to the I/O bracket which the thin piece of metal really doesn't provide much support for anyways, it looks like you can easily crack it if you tighten down the screws too tight. The rear part of the brace is not cracked so I would consider this just cosmetic. This is the AMP extreme model which has the highest boost clock out of all the 2070s made. I ran some Heaven benchmark and it was clocking at 2040mhz right out of the box with no tweaks. 67c was the highest recorded temperature and it was running quiet.



The reason why I bought this card is because I had to deplete some funds off a disposable debit card that I couldn't withdrawl for cash. So I am providing a cheaper price than what I paid!



$360 shipped F&F Preferred



Heatware under SLK