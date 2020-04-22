FS: ZOTAC RTX 2070 AMP Extreme $360 shipped

R

Rvenger

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2012
Messages
2,028
Pretty good shape. Will include invoice, was an open box model and it is free of dust. The only real blemish I see is a crack in the baseplate that connects to the I/O bracket which the thin piece of metal really doesn't provide much support for anyways, it looks like you can easily crack it if you tighten down the screws too tight. The rear part of the brace is not cracked so I would consider this just cosmetic. This is the AMP extreme model which has the highest boost clock out of all the 2070s made. I ran some Heaven benchmark and it was clocking at 2040mhz right out of the box with no tweaks. 67c was the highest recorded temperature and it was running quiet.

The reason why I bought this card is because I had to deplete some funds off a disposable debit card that I couldn't withdrawl for cash. So I am providing a cheaper price than what I paid!

$360 shipped F&F Preferred

Heatware under SLK
 

Attachments

T4rd

T4rd

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
17,193
I have the 2080 AMP Extreme and its been super quiet or at least I've never heard it over my (also quiet) case fans. Killer price for this though considering it's much less than any 2060 Super.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top