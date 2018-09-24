FS: Zotac GTX 970 AMP! Extreme Core

Hi all, a friend recently upgraded his GPU so his old one is looking for a new home. It's been adult owned in a smoke and pet-free environment and has been taken care of. This is Zotac's factory OC model with 3 fans so it runs cool and quiet:
It will be shipped USPS priority, and come with the original accessories. Pictures available upon request

I'm asking $75 shipped or local pickup is available in the SF Bay area. As always, heat is under einz, and thanks for looking.
 
back up. Sorry Gillbot, didn't see anything of interest there, trying to downsize!
 
