FS: Zotac GTX 970 AMP! Extreme Core

Hi all, a friend recently upgraded his GPU so his old one is looking for a new home. It's been adult owned in a smoke and pet-free environment and has been taken care of. This is Zotac's factory OC model with 3 fans so it runs cool and quiet:It will be shipped USPS priority, and come with the original accessories. Pictures available upon requestI'm asking $75 shipped or local pickup is available in the SF Bay area. As always, heat is under einz, and thanks for looking.