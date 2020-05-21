FS: Zotac 980Ti AMP! Extreme, 4930K

Card is in excellent shape. Pulled from my dad's computer(just built him a 2080ti/3900x rig). Has never been OC'd, not a speck of dust, and has only ever played Diablo 3 @4k. I still have the original box.Looking for $200 plus $30 shipping to lower 48, box is big.Also selling a 4930K. Another pull from dad's machine. $115 shipped.Venmo, PayPal, Square, Amazon, Money Order, etc...