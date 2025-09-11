FS zotac 4090 with EKWB waterblock - $1700

I'm selling a zotac amp extreme 4090 with EKWB waterblock. I am the original owner. Just got a 5090. Did not mine on it. Lightly used, I hardly have time to game anymore. One fan plastic connector on the card itself snapped as I took the air cooler off two years ago, the pins are still fine and there are two other fan connectors thar can be used as well. I have the original cooler and box, but strongly prefer to sell this to someone that wants the waterblock, I'd rather not go through the effort of reinstalling the air cooler. Asking for $1700 with shipping and insurance included and the box and air cooler. I only sell to people with good heatware.
https://www.heatware.com/u/80133
