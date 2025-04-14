FS - Zotac 4090 with Bykski water block - $1700 + shipping

Now that I've transitioned to 50 series cards, I'm selling my Zotac 4090 + Bykski water block, used for F@H. Always run at 70% power limit. The only issue it ever had is that it doesn't seem to get along too well with my MSI x570 when running the BIOS in UEFI mode (legacy works just fine, 5090 seems to have the same issue and I'm too lazy to futz with it). No signs of wear / algae or fungus on the block. Also might be up for trading for AIO LC 5080.
Build thread.
https://hardforum.com/threads/bykski-4090-loop-up-and-running.2026057/
I have the original box and air cooler if you are interested in those as well.
Active folding + DCOTM/DCOTY will get $100 discount. Same applies for local pickup in San Jose.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/132109
Paypal F&F preferred.
Pictures after the pull.
MFA setup on my account.
Build thread.
https://hardforum.com/threads/bykski-4090-loop-up-and-running.2026057/
I have the original box and air cooler if you are interested in those as well.
Active folding + DCOTM/DCOTY will get $100 discount. Same applies for local pickup in San Jose.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/132109
Paypal F&F preferred.
Pictures after the pull.
MFA setup on my account.
Last edited: