FS - Zotac 4090 with Bykski water block - $1600 + shipping

Selling my Zotac 4090 + Bykski water block, used for F@H. Always run at 70% power limit. The only issue it ever had is that it doesn't seem to get along too well with my MSI x570 when running the BIOS in UEFI mode (legacy works just fine).
Build thread.
https://hardforum.com/threads/bykski-4090-loop-up-and-running.2026057/
I have the stock air cooler and all the custom loop components that can be included for extra, if you are interested in those as well. That would include everything in the build thread, minus the QDCs and fans.
Active + DCOTM/DCOTY will get preference.
