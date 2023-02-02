FS: Zotac 3080ti AMP Holo

Zotac 3080ti AMP Holo - $700 Shipped - Paypal Only
https://www.zotac.com/us/product/graphics_card/zotac-gaming-geforce-rtx-3080-ti-amp-holo#spec
Used for gaming only. Originally purchased for an embarrassing price as part of the newegg shuffle. Will ship in the original packaging.
Heatware - 20-0-0
https://www.heatware.com/u/68749/to
