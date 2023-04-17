FS: Zotac 3080 Trinity OC 10GB

Zotac RTX 3080 Trinity OC LHR 10GB - $490 shipped

Card was purchased new on Amazon in August 2021. Never pushed beyond the factory overclock and ran undervolted 95% of the time. Used exclusively for gaming (no mining). Includes original box, padding, PSU cable adapter, and documentation.

Can ship USPS, Fedex, or UPS (buyer's choice).

