FS: Zotac 3070Ti Amp Holo, New

UnderqualifiedITGuy
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 26, 2006
- Messages
- 357
Hi guys,
I have a Zotac 3070Ti Amp Holo which is brand new and never used. The box was opened to take photos of the card but it has never been installed in a PC.
I'm asking for $440 shipped via Paypal FF for this.
My heatware is in my signature and I've uploaded photos here: Photos
Let me know if you have any questions.
I have a Zotac 3070Ti Amp Holo which is brand new and never used. The box was opened to take photos of the card but it has never been installed in a PC.
I'm asking for $440 shipped via Paypal FF for this.
My heatware is in my signature and I've uploaded photos here: Photos
Let me know if you have any questions.