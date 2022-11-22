FS: Zotac 3070Ti Amp Holo, New

UnderqualifiedITGuy

Dec 26, 2006
357
Hi guys,

I have a Zotac 3070Ti Amp Holo which is brand new and never used. The box was opened to take photos of the card but it has never been installed in a PC.

I'm asking for $440 shipped via Paypal FF for this.

My heatware is in my signature and I've uploaded photos here: Photos

Let me know if you have any questions.
 
