FS: Zotac 2080Ti

Hello All,

I have my Zotac 2080Ti up for sale. Asking $200 shipped and insured (Paypal G&S, or +fees)

Works great, not the best cooler, but has new paste and never has given me an issue.

Pics:

View: https://imgur.com/a/2eqWGvN

Only trades I would be interested in would be gaming handhelds. (x86)

Let me know if you have any questions

Heatware: Warrior
 
