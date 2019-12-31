FS: Zotac 2080 Ti Amp $820, Glorious Model O mouse, FireTV 3rd Gen

L

linuxdude9

Gawd
Joined
Dec 25, 2004
Messages
634
Zotac 2080Ti Amp -- Middle fan rattles between roughly 55% and 72% fan speed. Other than it, it works perfectly. Will come in original box.

$820 shipped.

Glorious Model O Mouse -- Works well and in good condition. I upgraded to the larger Model D.
$35 shipped

Amazon FireTV Third Generation w/ remote and power adapter
$25 shipped

Everything is fully functional and in good condition unless otherwise noted. I'll always accept returns if you're unsatisfied for any reason.

I accept Paypal. I welcome offers as well.

PM me if interested.

https://www.heatware.com/u/1034/to
 
Last edited:
C

compcons

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 25, 2006
Messages
116
Replacement fans for the GPU are available at roughly $20. I would recommend ditching the fans and getting some water cooling going.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top