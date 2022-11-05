FS: Zotac 1070 (OC model)

MechWarrior
Slob Ur Knob - $5
- Joined
- Jun 22, 2003
- Messages
- 1,207
Original owner of both items.
Zotac 1070 OC model. Never mined with, has ran flawlessly for several years for me. This is a lifetime warranty unit, and was registered. No idea if the warranty transfers, I doubt it though.
$120 shipped.
AMD 5600x, never overclocked with, just the standard precision boost enabled in bios.
$SOLD
Want both? I'll give a $20 discount for saving me some effort.
No warranty offered, just guaranteed to arrive in good working order. PayPal only, you pay fees (I don't recommend F&F in general). Ships from Florida.
Zotac 1070 OC model. Never mined with, has ran flawlessly for several years for me. This is a lifetime warranty unit, and was registered. No idea if the warranty transfers, I doubt it though.
$120 shipped.
$SOLD
No warranty offered, just guaranteed to arrive in good working order. PayPal only, you pay fees (I don't recommend F&F in general). Ships from Florida.
Attachments
Last edited: