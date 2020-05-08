FS: Zotac 1060/6GB Mini, Wireless KeyBoard, Drive Cages

Hey Y'all,Late spring cleaning here and have the following for sale:1. Zotac 1060/6GB Mini GPU: An excellent card for light gaming and everyday use too. I've had it about 2 years, always fast, quiet and neveranottaproblemo.Logitech MK350 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard w/Transceiver. I used this for about 2 years but have moved to a mechanical KB now, so have no use for this one. It has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitzed with Lysol and canned air.Assorted HDD/SSD drive cages (Corsair/TT) that I don't need, since I use all m.2's now.