FS: Zotac 1060/6GB Mini, Wireless KeyBoard, Drive Cages

bonehead123

bonehead123

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 27, 2011
Messages
1,107
Hey Y'all,

Late spring cleaning here and have the following for sale:

All items include USPS Priority Mail to the lower 48 via Paypal to confirmed addresses only, and I will offer a discount for multiple item purchases !

1. Zotac 1060/6GB Mini GPU: An excellent card for light gaming and everyday use too. I've had it about 2 years, always fast, quiet and neveranottaproblemo. PRICE: $125

2. Logitech MK350 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard w/Transceiver. I used this for about 2 years but have moved to a mechanical KB now, so have no use for this one. It has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitzed with Lysol and canned air. PRICE: $20.00

3. Assorted HDD/SSD drive cages (Corsair/TT) that I don't need, since I use all m.2's now. PRICE: $30.00 for all, 2 for $23, or $10.00 each

Please feel free to buzz me with any questions.

Thanks :)
 

Attachments

You must log in or register to reply here.
Top