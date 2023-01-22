FS: Zephyrus G14 2022, Ryzen 6900HS, Radeon RX 6700S, 24GB DDR5, 1TB SSD

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 - Model: GA402RJ-G14.R96700

AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

2560 x 1600 14" (QHD), 120hz, 500 nits

24GB DDR5 4800 (8GB Soldered + 16GB Upgraded)

AMD Radeon RX 6700S 8GB (Mux Switch)

1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

Windows Hello IR Camera

Intel AX210 WiFi 6E (Upgraded)

Windows 11 Home

Weight: 3.64 lbs

Selling a 2022 Zephyrus G14 laptop in great condition that I bought in November. I've added more RAM and an Intel AX210 WiFi chip. Includes an additional charger and original charger. Everything works great. No scratches on the screen. Body shows very light use. I'm in the Seattle area if you're around here. Heat in sig