FS: Z790 / 12700KF / 32GB combo - $400 shipped

Going to part with my current desktop as I'm interested in trying something different.
MSI MAG Z790 Tomahawk Wifi DDR4
Intel 12700KF
Crucial Ballistix (Red) 2x16 DDR4 3600
Motherboard and CPU have retail boxes. Memory will be shipped on motherboard. Will include a Thermalright LGA1700-BCF bracket. If you want a 64GB (2x32) Mushkin Stilleto Redline RAM instead, add $50.
Heatware - kirbyrj - 422-0-0
Paypal - kirbyrj@hotmail.com
