FS: Z790 / 12700KF / 32GB combo; 3080TI FE

kirbyrj

Feb 1, 2005
30,498
Going to part with my current desktop as I'm interested in trying something different.

Intel 12th Gen Combo - $400 shipped
MSI MAG Z790 Tomahawk Wifi DDR4
Intel 12700KF
Crucial Ballistix (Red) 2x16 DDR4 3600

Motherboard and CPU have retail boxes. Memory will be shipped on motherboard. Will include a Thermalright LGA1700-BCF bracket.

Nvidia 3080TI Founders Edition - $600 shipped
Picked this up in a trade recently. Comes with retail box and power adapter.

Heatware - kirbyrj - 423-0-0
Paypal - kirbyrj@hotmail.com
 
