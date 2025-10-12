FS: Z690 MSI Ace, Z690 Asus Strix-e and Crucial 64gb DDR5-4800

Z690 MSI Ace - $220 shipped.

Z690 Asus Strix-E - $120 shipped.

Crucial 64gb 2x32gb ddr5-4800 - $140 shipped

Bought in 2022 and used with the default XMP profile the past several years. Just recently upgraded to faster ram.

Heatware in signaturePaypal onlyUPS ground shipping will be usedBought 01/2024, used for like 6 months and then I upgraded to a z790 and has been sitting in the box since last summer. Works perfectly. Will include receipt for warranty purposes. All accessories included alongside original box.Bought this in 2022 and was used for like a year and half and has been sitting in the box for the past 2 years, I replaced it with the Z690 ACE because I needed the thunderbolt port. Works perfectly. Receipt shows I bought it in summer 2022 so warranty just expired. All accessories included, even the M2 hyper card which I never used.