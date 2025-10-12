  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Z690 MSI Ace, Z690 Asus Strix-e and Crucial 64gb DDR5-4800

UPS ground shipping will be used

Z690 MSI Ace - $220 shipped.
Bought 01/2024, used for like 6 months and then I upgraded to a z790 and has been sitting in the box since last summer. Works perfectly. Will include receipt for warranty purposes. All accessories included alongside original box.
Z690 Asus Strix-E - $120 shipped.
Bought this in 2022 and was used for like a year and half and has been sitting in the box for the past 2 years, I replaced it with the Z690 ACE because I needed the thunderbolt port. Works perfectly. Receipt shows I bought it in summer 2022 so warranty just expired. All accessories included, even the M2 hyper card which I never used.
Crucial 64gb 2x32gb ddr5-4800 - $140 shipped
Bought in 2022 and used with the default XMP profile the past several years. Just recently upgraded to faster ram.
