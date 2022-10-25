FS: Z590 Strix-E, 11900k, 32gb DDR4 3200 (Bundle) $400

Skyhopper01

Willing to sell parts together or separate. Payment via PayPal and will ship via UPS. Prices below are individual prices, bundle is $400 plus shipping.

Z590 Strix-E - $125
Intel I9-11900k - $250
32GB Trident Z RGB CL16 3200 - $100
 

