FS: Z390 ITX/8700k combo, M1 Mac Mini, 4K monitors

Everything is coming from a smoke-free and pet-free home.
---
---
Z390 combo - $230 shipped
- motherboard: Asrock Z390 Phantom ITX
- cpu: i7 8700K - delidded with liquid metal under the IHS
- cooler: Thermolab LP53 with fan swap to Noctua NF-A9x14 from NH-L9i
Usage for everything has been minimal - probably an hour a week on average. Pulled from a working system yesterday.
---
Apple Mac Mini - $350 shipped
- M1, 8GB, 256GB SSD
- original box and power cable
- some minor scuffs on the case
LG 27UD69P-W - $130 shipped
- 27", 4K, IPS
- comes with power cable
LG 27UD58P-B - $130 shipped
- 27", 4K, IPS
- comes with power cable
Samsung U32J590UQN - $150 shipped
- 32", 4K, VA
- comes with power cable
Viewsonic XG3220 - $230 shipped
- 32", 4K, IPS
- comes with power cable and original box
Album with pics:
View: https://imgur.com/a/RYnyss5
