FS: Z390 ITX/8700k combo, M1 Mac Mini, 4K monitors

Everything is coming from a smoke-free and pet-free home.

---

Z390 combo - $230 shipped
  • motherboard: Asrock Z390 Phantom ITX
  • cpu: i7 8700K - delidded with liquid metal under the IHS
  • cooler: Thermolab LP53 with fan swap to Noctua NF-A9x14 from NH-L9i
Great working combo, stays cool and quiet. Previous owner of the CPU said they were able to get it to 5.2Ghz max, 5.0 stable, but I left it at stock. They owned it ~4 months and I have used it for ~2 years.
Usage for everything has been minimal - probably an hour a week on average. Pulled from a working system yesterday.

---

Apple Mac Mini - $350 shipped
  • M1, 8GB, 256GB SSD
  • original box and power cable
  • some minor scuffs on the case
---

LG 27UD69P-W - $130 shipped
  • 27", 4K, IPS
  • comes with power cable
---

LG 27UD58P-B - $130 shipped
  • 27", 4K, IPS
  • comes with power cable
---

Samsung U32J590UQN - $150 shipped
  • 32", 4K, VA
  • comes with power cable
---
Viewsonic XG3220 - $230 shipped
  • 32", 4K, IPS
  • comes with power cable and original box
---

Album with pics:
View: https://imgur.com/a/RYnyss5
 
