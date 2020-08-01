FS: Z390 AORUS XTREME MB, HP SSD NVME 1TB, Crucial 525gb 2.5" SSD, EVGA 500w PS, Corsair 500w PS,

I've decided to sell my gaming system that I built and no longer use. I only used it a handful of times since it was built a year ago.
It worked great when I did use it for gaming. I am looking to get a new laptop to carry with me as that is something I can use. System was never OverClocked. It was used at stock settings. All high quality products used in this build.
My loss, your gain.
100% heatware and ebay feedback. Buy with confidence from a long time seller.
Covid free house. All items will be shipped with tracking and some with additional insurance. Will not ship to PO Boxes. No Trades, or low balls accepted. No holds. First come first serve with money.
Please PM me if interested in anything below, and buyers must have positive feedback/heatware as well (which will need to be provided).
I only accept Paypal from verified buyers. Multiple items bought, will discount for combined shipping. All prices OBO.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/78179
Ebay: https://www.ebay.com/fdbk/feedback_profile/russmaxmaniac
Added a few more items to the list below that I had laying around.
Crucial MX300 2.5" SSD CT525MX300SSD1 525GB
$50 shipped obo
EVGA 500watt 80 plus powersupply
$60 shipped obo
Corsair VS500 PowerSupply
$60 shipped obo
GigaByte Z390 Aorus Xtreme LGA 1151 (300 series) Intel Z390 Extended ATX Motherboard
$400 shipped -- https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16813145103?Item=N82E16813145103
HP EX920 M.2 1TB NVME 3D TLC NAND SSD
$120 shipped -- https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0795Z97K7?tag=pcpapi-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1
Pictures:
It worked great when I did use it for gaming. I am looking to get a new laptop to carry with me as that is something I can use. System was never OverClocked. It was used at stock settings. All high quality products used in this build.
My loss, your gain.
100% heatware and ebay feedback. Buy with confidence from a long time seller.
Covid free house. All items will be shipped with tracking and some with additional insurance. Will not ship to PO Boxes. No Trades, or low balls accepted. No holds. First come first serve with money.
Please PM me if interested in anything below, and buyers must have positive feedback/heatware as well (which will need to be provided).
I only accept Paypal from verified buyers. Multiple items bought, will discount for combined shipping. All prices OBO.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/78179
Ebay: https://www.ebay.com/fdbk/feedback_profile/russmaxmaniac
Added a few more items to the list below that I had laying around.
Crucial MX300 2.5" SSD CT525MX300SSD1 525GB
$50 shipped obo
EVGA 500watt 80 plus powersupply
$60 shipped obo
Corsair VS500 PowerSupply
$60 shipped obo
GigaByte Z390 Aorus Xtreme LGA 1151 (300 series) Intel Z390 Extended ATX Motherboard
$400 shipped -- https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16813145103?Item=N82E16813145103
HP EX920 M.2 1TB NVME 3D TLC NAND SSD
$120 shipped -- https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0795Z97K7?tag=pcpapi-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1
Pictures:
Last edited: