[FS] Z370 + i3-8350k bundle

jlbenedict
2[H]4U
- Joined
- May 22, 2005
- Messages
- 2,102
Terms:
- Items are in great condition and functional from a coronavirus & smoke free home.
- PayPal F&F / Zelle.
- All prices are shipped, unless noted. (CONUS only)
Purchase with confidence -- http://www.heatware.com/u/239 [199-0-0] Top 400 Rated
joseph.benedict@hotmail.com
Items/Deals:
Just pulled this all from my sons rig as 4 cores/threads is starting to show its age.. Lets try $175 Shipped (obo), CONUS to start with all items below included:
- MSI Z370 Gaming Plus (just pulled two days ago.. I/O shield also included.. forgot to put it in the picture)
- Intel Core i3-8350K
- ADATA XPG SPECTRIX D80 DDR4 16GB (AX4U300038G16-BR80)
- MSI GTX 1060 6GB
- Cooler Master Hyper 212 (replaced fan with a new Thermaltake fan)
