FS: XSPC Transparent Rigid Tubing OD:14mm ID:10mm Length 1m Many Available

Have a bunch of these tubes I've been sitting on.

Brand : XSPC
High Transparancy
- Outer Diameter: 14mm
- Inner Diameter: 10mm
- Wall Thickness: 2mm
- Length: 1m
- Material: PETG
- Model # 5060175586650

Over 150 pieces available

Selling in the following amounts

Buy 4 for $30
Buy 8 for $50
Buy 20 for $100

Have a specific quantity in mind let me know and I'll send you pricing

Really want to move these so send offers, especially for a bulk order

PayPal or Venmo. Shipping will depend on exact location. Pickup in the Los Angeles area can be arranged
 
