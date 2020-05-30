FS: Xps 15

G

Greeley

4k Touchscreen
1 TB ssd
32 gigabytes
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
i7-8750H


http://imgur.com/AiP8LwT

http://imgur.com/geC1lc8

http://imgur.com/UIQ60Qp



ordered this end of November 2018 for a family member, but they went to a Macbook instead. It was barely used before being shelved and has been put away since. Will include the ac adapter and laptop. Trying to get some money back on this laptop thats hardly been used so let me know if you wanna work something out (local is 91710)

as far as warranty these are the available options
http://imgur.com/1XCejZc


Looking for $1200 local cash (91710) or $1280 paypal + shipping
 
Last edited:
