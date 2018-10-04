FS: XPS 13 9300, Valentine1, Corsair 16GB DDR4, SoTR XB1

I'm not selling either, but I have both the Viper Ultimate and the G Pro Wireless. I love both of them. I have a repetitive stress injury and cannot use a lot of mice because of size, shape, or weight. I really couldn't say either mouse is significantly better or worse than the other. I had stayed away from Razer for many years because I had to RMA a Deathadder 3 times before I gave up. It had the notorious middle mouse button failure problem. but saw that they were helping with Covid relief programs, so I gave them another shot.



For me the differences basically came down to the software and the G Pro Wireless has a slightly greater height. I love both and can't really decide which will be my daily driver. I've had the G Pro for over a year and I'm about a month in with the Viper Ultimate. I'm also a top 500 flex support in Overwatch and played at ESL Cologne in another indie fps shooter. Mostly just casually playing Apex Legends and Valorant right now though. Hope that helps a little bit.