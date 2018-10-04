FS: XPS 13 9300, Valentine1, Corsair 16GB DDR4, SoTR XB1

Hi folks,
I'm looking for an MX Vertical mouse from Logitech.
FOR SALE / TRADE:
- 2020 Dell XPS 13. Mint condition. Base model w/ touchscreen. i5-1035G1, 8GB 3733MHz RAM, 256GB Storage, 16:10 1920x1200 touch panel. $950 shipped
- Specifications link
- Valentine 1. Gen 1. mint condition. $300 shipped.
- V1 Pictures
- Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR4 RAM 4x4GB, 3300MHz, 16-18-18-36. SKU: CMD16GX4M4B3300C16. Link: https://www.corsair.com/us/en/Categories/Products/Memory/DOMINATOR®-PLATINUM-16GB-(4-x-4GB)-DDR4-DRAM-3300MHz-C16-Memory-Kit/p/CMD16GX4M4B3300C16
- $110 shipped.
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - XB1 - Brand new & Sealed. $20 shipped.
Let me know if you have any questions.
All prices are OBO.
Thank you.
Heat is in my sig.
