FS: XPG Gammix D10 3000mhz (2x8gb)

T

Triolent

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 8, 2002
Messages
3,253
Hey yall,
I recently upgraded some ram so looking to sell the upgrade-ee. I believe I'm the second owner and never overclocked, just set the xmp and go.
Nothing special, just RAM that works.


XPG Gammix D10 3000mhz (2x8gb)

$42 shipped PPF&F

Heatware under Triolent
 

Attachments

You must log in or register to reply here.
Top