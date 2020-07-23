FS: XPG Gammix D10 3000mhz (2x8gb)

Hey yall,
I recently upgraded some ram so looking to sell the upgrade-ee. I believe I'm the second owner and never overclocked, just set the xmp and go.
Nothing special, just RAM that works.
XPG Gammix D10 3000mhz (2x8gb)
$42 shipped PPF&F
Heatware under Triolent
I recently upgraded some ram so looking to sell the upgrade-ee. I believe I'm the second owner and never overclocked, just set the xmp and go.
Nothing special, just RAM that works.
XPG Gammix D10 3000mhz (2x8gb)
$42 shipped PPF&F
Heatware under Triolent
Attachments
-
58.5 KB Views: 0
-
297.5 KB Views: 0