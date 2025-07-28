FS: Xp-Pen Artist pro 24 Display Tablet

Not sure if there are any artists on here. But though I'd just put it up to see what happens.



$700 shipped, or looking to trade for a good tablet/pc. Such as a Microsoft Surface Pro, or Samsung Ultra tab, etc. Obviously additional cash is to be discussed on trade depending on value of skewing one way or the other.



BARELY used, bought on impulse, and just use my standard tablet more. Bought it in 2021 for $900, been on my ergotron arm just sitting next to me for nearly four years. Would say it has barely 200 hours of onscreen time. Have original packaging and all accessories. But the glove for hygenic reasons I would not be including. Also different USB cable as the one provided broke during an arm rotation (oops =P). There are a couple of cosmetic things to note, around 3 tiny marks from chair turn on the top left, images will be provided. Also a VERY FAINT hairline scratch towards the bottom right. Does not affect the use of the pen in any way, doesn't even catch the pen, but could be felt if you went at a snails pace over the line which is unrealistic. The spare nibs for the two included pens are obviously brand new, and the original nib on each pin are pretty much pristine...As stated, barely used it.



Works exceptionally well. Good colors, smooth strokes, nice feel. Great for a pro or aspiring artist. XP-Pen makes some damn good stuff, and that's coming from a Wacom user =P.