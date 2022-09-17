FS: 🎅XMAS SALE🎄Most items like new! Intel 12900K, AORUS Z690 Pro, 2TB NVMe, DDR5 | Pro Wireless controller for Switch | Pro networking gear

Thug Esquire
[H]ard|Gawd
- May 4, 2005
- 1,467
Toggle Adblock if you can't see the photos on Heatware.
I accept most cash payment methods, and I accept credit cards via Square.
I will beat any price. Buy multiple items and save even more!
$28 - SK Hynix DDR5-4800 SODIMM 8GB
Fresh pull from a new laptop, so barely used. Shipped price lower 48.
Photos
$25 - Gigabyte AORUS RGB Fan Commander
Never used. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$149 - Xirrus XT-5048 48-port PoE+ managed switch
No license needed to use this! 12x 38W ports & 36x 30W ports. Has some tape still stuck to the bottom. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$149 - Meraki MR42-HW WiFi 5 access point (unclaimed)
Includes the original box/mounting hardware. You will need a separate software license to use this. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$671 - Intel i9 12900K & Gigabyte AORUS Z690 Pro
An Intel Core i9 12900K and AORUS Z690 Pro Intel ATX Motherboard with DDR5, Quad M.2, PCIe 5.0, USB 3.2 Gen2X2 Type-C, WiFi 6, Intel 2.5GbE LAN that I've owned for a few months. Bought a 13900K/Z790 board to use instead. Great deal if you're looking for a high end CPU that is nearly new with a matching fully-featured mobo. In original boxes. Selling as set, but drop me a DM if you only want the mobo. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$119 - Uplift Desk Desk Extension, Black (ACC036)
Minor cosmetic damage to one corner; ships in retail box. Structurally sound. Photos are stock images. Price shipped lower 48.
[Upliftdesk Link]
Photos
$116 - Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe 2TB
Photos
$49.99 - PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - White/Black
Shows some signs of use; may exhibit minor scuffs or surface marks but overall looks very clean. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
SOLD
Herman Miller Embody (black, not Logitech) still under warranty
MX64-HW SD-WAN appliance
Samsung Dual pad (phone/buds + watch) EP-P5400TBEGUS (with travel adapter)
Samsung single pad 15W charger
ThinkPad X1E
Seasonic 750W PSU
Risk bookshelf game
Denon AVR-X3400H receiver
EVGA GTX 1060 3GB
Sony A8H 65" OLED TV
Lenovo X1E Gen4
Logitech C920 1080p webcam
Linksys EA6350 WiFi router running OpenWrt
Xirrus XT-5024 24-port PoE+ managed switch
Nest Hub
Makita LXT 18V 36V DC18RD dual charger
Makita XGT Demolition Hammer GMH02
