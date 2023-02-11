FS: XFX Speedster ZERO Radeon 6900XT EKWB Waterblock Edition

Zarathustra[H]
For sale is my XFX Speedster ZERO Radeon 6900xt EKWB Waterblock Edition.
It's one of the best 6900's made with a high binned chip and custom XFX board with good power delivery (three 8 pin power connectors!)
Picture of actual GPU currently being flushed in preparation for sale:
More pics and information from when I first got it late 2021 are in this thread.
I got some pretty good results out of it, (~23400 GPU score in Time Spy, on a Threadripper which is notoriously bad in 3DMark, even after disabling SMT) but I'm not an expert GPU overclocker. Pretty sure someone who is better at this could squeeze more out of it.
Will come in original box it originally came in.
In my some 30 years on the Internet, I have yet to screw anyone over, so I want to be perfectly clear with disclosures even though they are very minor:
It's still a good GPU, but I wanted a 4090, so now it has to go.
I'm a little bit embarrassed to admit what I paid for it new, so I am not going to. Suffice it to say that it was during the high point of the GPU shortages and scalping, and my old GPU just wasn't cutting it for the games I wanted to play, so I bit the bullet.
Asking price is $700 OBO for local transactions in or around greater Boston. If you want it shipped, lets discuss. Judging on my market search I think this is approximately fair, but I am open to reasonable offers. If you think I got the pricing wrong, let me know.
I think I'm pretty much a known quantity here on the HardForums by now. I've been on here since the very beginning.
If anyone still uses Heatware here is my profile (though my last several sales were never reported here, as I guess most don't use it anymore)
Please contact me with any questions.
- This is a GPU that came from the factory with a pre-installed EK manufactured waterblock. It does not have an air cooler.
- Since being removed from my loop, GPU has seen thorough flushing with a few drops of Dawn+Distilled water followed by just distilled water to rinse. Vinegar is popular for cleaning loops, but generally not recommended on blocks that are nickel coated (at least by EK) so I have not done that.
- Minor blue discoloration inside block from use with EK Cryofuel coolant (surprising since I ran 25% blue, 75% clear in order to avoid too much colorant). Barely visible, especially when filled. Can probably be removed with a soft brush and some mild detergent if you want to open and clean it. I would, but some buyers feel more comfortable if you haven't broken the factory seal on the water block (from a leak perspective) so I haven't.
- Original box has a small tear on one of the flaps when you open it.
- Apart from minor blue discoloration in block and small tear on box flap, everything could pass for new.
- I replaced the stock paste with Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut back when I first got it. It did improve temps by a degree or two.
