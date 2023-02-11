FS: XFX SPEEDSTER MERC 310 Radeon RX 7900 XTX Black Edition

jhatfie

jhatfie

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 19, 2003
Messages
1,614
Selling my XFX Merc 310 RX 7900 XTX Black. Purchased from NKD here on these forums for over $1200 a month ago. Nabbed a 4090 I wanted to play with so letting this bad boy go since it won't fit in my son's case.
Fantastic card, a good amount faster than the reference 7900 XTX I had before it and runs much cooler and quieter.

Comes with original box. Shipping is free.

PXL_20230210_195007589.jpg

PXL_20230115_041427205.MP.jpg
Size compared to MSI Gaming X 4090:
PXL_20230210_193852886.jpg
In action:
2023-02-03.png

Stipulations:
Free shipping only for lower 48
Buyer must have heat (mine is under jhatfie)
$1075 Shipped (USPS or UPS most likley).
Payment's accepted: PP, F&F, Zelle.

 

Attachments

  • PXL_20230210_195024952.jpg
    PXL_20230210_195024952.jpg
    448 KB · Views: 0
