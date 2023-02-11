FS: XFX SPEEDSTER MERC 310 Radeon RX 7900 XTX Black Edition

​

Selling my XFX Merc 310 RX 7900 XTX Black. Purchased from NKD here on these forums for over $1200 a month ago. Nabbed a 4090 I wanted to play with so letting this bad boy go since it won't fit in my son's case.Fantastic card, a good amount faster than the reference 7900 XTX I had before it and runs much cooler and quieter.Comes with original box. Shipping is free.Size compared to MSI Gaming X 4090:In action:Stipulations:Free shipping only for lower 48Buyer must have heat (mine is under jhatfie)$1075 Shipped (USPS or UPS most likley).Payment's accepted: PP, F&F, Zelle.