FS: XFX RX 9070 XT Mercury Magnetic edition $660 shipped

This one was a tough one. I really don't game all that much anymore and I paid $800+ for this card back in April. My son is starting band and I will be buying a Trumpet so I decided to offset it with this GPU instead.It is dust free and in mint condition. The only thing is I made a custom RGB cable to route inside the GPU for aesthetics to control on the motherboard. The original one broke because XFX decided it was a great idea to have locking tabs on the RGB header (which is a mini PWM connection retrofitted to ARGB) It will come preinstalled with the cable, if you choose to not use it you can just pull it out. Am I going to replace this GPU with another card? Yes, a B580 would suffice for me as much as I use it. This card is an absolute BEAST and the thermals are excellent to the point where I don't even monitor the temps. It has PTM installed from the factory and the card was never disassembled. This will come with the box and all accessories + receipt of purchase. The removable fans are a great feature too. The card is big so keep that in mind if you have a smaller case. This is inside an Antec Flux white. The ARGB cable is on the left top side and funneled through the back plate and along the backside of the card and outlets to a grommet to be completely hidden.Paypal F&F or pay the fees.Heatware under SLKThanks!