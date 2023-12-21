FS: XFX RX 7900 XT MERC310 Black edition - $630 Shipped

Purchased about a month ago - ran great until the temps creeped up - Repasted with PTM7950 so all thermal issues are gone. I did confirm with XFX that this will be fine for warranty. Will provide receipt as well. Comes with box with Z bracket support. Card is long so make sure your case can fit it. For those sensitive to coil whine, this card is very quiet but as with all configurations, YMMV. This is a rev.4 card which I guess meant better thermal paste and they stopped using the screw in the middle that potentially messed with VRAM thermals.
Paypal F&F
Heatware under SLK
Thanks
Paypal F&F
Heatware under SLK
Thanks