FS: XFX Radeon RX 6600 XT QUICK 308 Black 8GB Video Card + Retro Games

XFX Radeon RX 6600 XT QUICK 308 Black 8GB w/ Original Box -

$190 Shipped / $180 Local Pick-Up (91789)

Spoiler: Photos





Monster Rancher 4 (Sony PS2) Complete -

$60 Shipped / $50 Local Pick-up

Spoiler: Photos





The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Nintendo GameBoy) -

$40 Shipped / $35 Local Pick-up

reproduction

Spoiler: Photos





Warranties & Returns:

Shipping:

Payment & Heatware:

Verified and tested in excellent working condition. This was used off and on in my mining rig for <4 months in 2021 and has been enjoying its retirement in my in-law's PC ever since. Includes the original box, paperwork, and back peel (re-applied it for the photo).Verified and tested in excellent working condition. Includes the original case and manual.Verified and tested in excellent working condition. Includes the genuine game cart, genuine manual,tuckbox, and box protector.I will accept returns and honor full refunds of DOA items or "not as described items." Please test and examine merchandise upon receipt for the smoothest possible transaction and remediation.Shipment is via UPS Ground. I prefer to include signature confirmation on items over $99, but this can be waived if it's more convenient for the buyer. Insurance is always included.I accept cash (local-pick up) and Paypal G&S (buyer pays the fee)Items are located in LA County / San Gabriel Valley. ZIP code 91789Heatware is under SPARTAN VI