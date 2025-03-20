FS: XFX Radeon 6500 XT, CalDigit TS3+ Thunderbolt Dock

Halon

Halon

Gawd
Joined
Aug 13, 2004
Messages
910
Hello,

I [have sold] a motherboard/CPU/RAM combo and [am selling] an ITX-sized 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 OEM. Specs are:

<sold>Ryzen 5500 with stock heatsink/fan
16GB DDR4-3200
MSI B450 GAMING PRO CARBON AC motherboard

Asking price is $125 shipped.</sold>

<sold>The 8GB RTX 3050 OEM, pictured below, is 88% as fast as a vanilla 8GB 3050 and right-sized for a small form factor case. I'll vouch for it being quiet and capable within its limits. It does require an PCIe power connector. Asking price is $140 shipped.</sold>

An XFX Radeon 6500 XT is up for grabs. This is a well-built card for what it is and the usual RX 6400/6500 XT caveats apply: 4GB RAM, no hardware video encoding block, one DisplayPort output + one HDMI output. It requires one PCIe plug and offers performance that’s pretty spry within its limits. Asking price is $75 shipped.

I am also selling a CalDigit TS3+ Thunderbolt dock in excellent condition. It was used successfully for a few months with an M2 MacBook Air and a Dell Precision 5680, but I moved that workspace to an area where I purchased a 4K monitor with a built-in dock, so this guy is collecting dust. $130 shipped in the continental U.S. and it's yours.

[H]eatWare is under FreonTrip. Please let me know if you have any questions.
 
Last edited:
RecentlyAdded said:
Awesome case!
Click to expand...
It's of a vintage sufficient that its switch is a repurposed, modified original AT plug. That's enterprising, I don't care who you are.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_5228.jpg
    IMG_5228.jpg
    309.2 KB · Views: 0
Bump. Parted machine out to a motherboard/CPU/RAM combo and the graphics card. CalDigit TS3+ dock is still for sale too.
 
Update: motherboard combo sold. Dock and GPU are still available.
 
Dusts off the good ole [H] account this card has potential - within budget and faster than my GTX 960. Interesting how much security has bumped up here 2fa and all that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top