FS: XFX Radeon 6500 XT, CalDigit TS3+ Thunderbolt Dock

Hello,



I [have sold] a motherboard/CPU/RAM combo and [am selling] an ITX-sized 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 OEM. Specs are:



<sold>Ryzen 5500 with stock heatsink/fan

16GB DDR4-3200

MSI B450 GAMING PRO CARBON AC motherboard



Asking price is $125 shipped.</sold>



<sold>The 8GB RTX 3050 OEM, pictured below, is 88% as fast as a vanilla 8GB 3050 and right-sized for a small form factor case. I'll vouch for it being quiet and capable within its limits. It does require an PCIe power connector. Asking price is $140 shipped.</sold>



An XFX Radeon 6500 XT is up for grabs. This is a well-built card for what it is and the usual RX 6400/6500 XT caveats apply: 4GB RAM, no hardware video encoding block, one DisplayPort output + one HDMI output. It requires one PCIe plug and offers performance that’s pretty spry within its limits. Asking price is $75 shipped.



I am also selling a CalDigit TS3+ Thunderbolt dock in excellent condition. It was used successfully for a few months with an M2 MacBook Air and a Dell Precision 5680, but I moved that workspace to an area where I purchased a 4K monitor with a built-in dock, so this guy is collecting dust. $130 shipped in the continental U.S. and it's yours.



[H]eatWare is under FreonTrip. Please let me know if you have any questions.