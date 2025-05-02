FS XFX 9070xt Quicksilver, Original owner $900 shipped, NIB Samsung G7 4k 144 monitor, Nr200p 7800x3d build

1. Xfx 9070xt Quick silver model… all white… bought by me from Newegg in March. I paid 849+tax+$12.99 shipping. Receipt available for any issues buyer may have if needed down the road.
Selling for $775 shipped
2. 3 week old NR200 build.
Specs
Black NR200 case
Asrock A620i itx board with 2 nvme slots
Ryzen 7800x3d cpu
32gb Corsair Ddr5
2 Black Noctua Chromaz 120mm exhaust fans on top
Lian Li 850 watt sfx power supply with 600 watt 12vhpwr cable
240mm Gigabyte waterforce 2 240mm aio
No gpu or storage.
Ships in the original nr200 case box
$675 shipped lower 48
Subtract 75 if you don’t want the case, fans, or rad.
3. I also have a new in box Samsung G7 27" 4k 144hz monitor. I bought 2 with the intention of running a dual setup but have decided against it. Model G70D. Currently at Best Buy for 479 plus tax.
New in unopened box
My price is $350 shipped
I only ship lower 48
Heatware 236-0
