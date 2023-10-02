FS: XFX 6400 LP, GTX1650, Mini PC's, Oculus Quest 2, Lenovo P350

SamiiRoss

SamiiRoss

Gawd
Joined
Jan 8, 2012
Messages
699
EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 XC Gaming, 12G-P5-3657-KR, 12GB GDDR6 SOLD
ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger (RX6700XT CLD 12G) SOLD
OCULUS Quest 2 256GB SOLD
HP EliteDesk 705-G4 SOLD

GPUS
  • MSI Ventus GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 $50 Shipped
  • XFX SPEEDSTER SWFT105 RADEON RX 6400 Gaming $80 shipped No original box included.

Mini PC's
  • Lenovo p350 Tiny Stationcentre 32GB RAM, Core i5-11500, NVIDIA T1000 8GB, 1TB NVME. $550 shipped
  • HP ProDesk 400 G5 DM i5-9500T, 16GB RAM, 500GB NVME. $150 Shipped
 

Attachments

  • 852681_IMG_1130.jpg
    852681_IMG_1130.jpg
    474.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_3720 (1).JPG
    IMG_3720 (1).JPG
    643.3 KB · Views: 0
  • f29e922e-e407-4080-9c17-30dfd3ab1b79.jpg
    f29e922e-e407-4080-9c17-30dfd3ab1b79.jpg
    448.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1169.JPG
    IMG_1169.JPG
    216.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1172.JPG
    IMG_1172.JPG
    220.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1175.JPG
    IMG_1175.JPG
    188.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1177.JPG
    IMG_1177.JPG
    376.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1179.JPG
    IMG_1179.JPG
    339.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1180.JPG
    IMG_1180.JPG
    274 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1181.JPG
    IMG_1181.JPG
    264.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1182.JPG
    IMG_1182.JPG
    190.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1184.JPG
    IMG_1184.JPG
    221.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1186.JPG
    IMG_1186.JPG
    314 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1189.JPG
    IMG_1189.JPG
    268.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1190.JPG
    IMG_1190.JPG
    334.7 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
I'm interested in the 6700XT could you pm me a close up shot of the pcie damage spot so I can asses the repair time better?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top