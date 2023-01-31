FS: XFX 5700xt ($150), 650-750W PSUs ($50), Older Intel stuff

Shipping is eating me alive lately so prices are + shipping/handling (about $20-30 typically via UPS ground). For the fans & supermicro motherboards I would prefer to ship in bulk.


GPUs
XFX 5700XT: $150

Card is in good condition. Was slaving away in the mines for the last couple of years. Was purchased on Amazon dec 2nd 2019 (not sure if it’s still under warranty but I can send a receipt).
E8FBEFC7-CAFA-4277-A1A6-1F8B1C34C0E8.jpeg

834EC18B-E972-4EF8-9E44-5D32F52251D9.jpeg


Power Supplies
These are mostly spares with very little use. Will ship in OEM boxes.


Seasonic Focus GX-650 - $75
IMG_2153.jpg



Evga 650 GS - $50

IMG_2152.jpg




Corsair CX750M - $50

IMG_2151.jpg



Supermicro X8DTE-F with 2 x Intel Xeon E5-2630L processors (I have 4-5 of these sets, would prefer to sell as a batch). - $50 each set.
IMG_2155.jpg



Intel Prime B460-Plus + i3 something or other CPU - $75 SOLD




Power meter - $10

IMG_2160.jpg



Case fans: $2/each (120mm and 80mm)
These are mostly low RPM fans I pulled from cases and such. Most are new/unused.

IMG_2162.jpg
 

Last edited:
