FS - [ Xeons / SSDs ] (Updated 6/14/2020)

CPUs: Xeon 2690v2 x1 Available
$155 per, Shipped
SSDs: 256GB Lenova OEM PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 2280 x2 Available
$40 per, Shipped
Soon to list a Xeon 2690v4 QHV5 build and tons of 120mm fans....
Paypal: jsfraptor26@gmail.com Goods and Services Only CONUS (for [H] Folders, will ship to Canada - DM me about discounts)
Heatware
Pics
Looking to sell these 3 together as a bundle. If no bites, then a part-out may be in order.
If people are looking for part-outs, go ahead and DM me anyways to get dibs on something.
Paypal: jsfraptor26@gmail.com Goods and Services only
SOLD
(Retail) 8700K [ Delidded ]
Delidded a while back. Conductonaut + Artic Silver Adhesive to hold the IHS down. Will do all-core 4.7@1.2v (AVX 0) all day long as a daily driver. Will also do ~5.1@1.4v, but that was to determine limits.
Asus Prime Z370-A
Used with the above 8700K. Includes backplate / original box / original accessories.
G. Skill DDR43200 32GB 2x16Gb [F4-3200C16D-32GTZKW]
Standard 16-18-18-38 DDR4 3200 stuff that ran with the above board / cpu. Had no issues maintaining spec'd XMP performance.
Last edited: