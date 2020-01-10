FS: Xeon E5 V1/V2 Servers & Parts

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by sno.lcn, Nov 30, 2019.

    sno.lcn

    Making room for some upgrades. Discounts available on combo buys. All prices include ConUS shipping except the 1U servers.

    I'm not splitting CPU pairs or RAM kits.

    Great discounts available on combo deals!

    CPUs
    Prices are for a pair of CPUs.

    2 x Xeon E5-2650L - $50
    2 x Xeon E5-2658 V2 - $130


    RAM

    32GB (8 x 4GB) Samsung PC3-12800R - $45
    32GB (8 x 4GB) Hynix PC3-14900R - $50


    Motherboards

    Asus Z9PG-D16 + Corsair RM650x - $100
    This is the same as Z9PH-D16, with four extra PCI-E slots.
    I think this was a GPU server pull. Doesn't take standard ATX PSU, so my RM650x with re-pinned cables is included.
    Takes standard square ILM 2011 heatsinks.

    Supermicro X9DRFF-iT+ (narrow ILM) + 550w Enermax SFX PSU     - $100
    PSU cables re-pinned for proprietary connectors on this board.
    Comes with a pair of Supermicro 1U heatsinks.
    Add a pair of Dynatron R14 2U heatsinks for $40.



    Intel G29051-354 S2600GZ + 750w Delta DPS-750XB PSU - $60
    Includes a pair of proprietary power cables AST 1215 G19127-004.



    Servers
    These can also come barebones, or bundles with CPUs/RAM above. I'm also more than happy to part these out to save the hassle of shipping them.

    1U server with Gigabyte GA-7PESH4 - $90 + shipping
    Comes with 2 x Xeon E5-2609 V2 + 4 x 2GB PC3-10600R.
    Replaced fans so it runs super quiet.

    Paypal preferred, but I'm open to other payment methods.
    Global shipping is available at buyer's expense.





    SOLD:
    2 x Xeon E5-2640 - $20
    2 x Xeon E5-2650L V2 - $110
    2 x Xeon E5-2690 - $110
    32GB (8 x 4GB) Hynix PC3-10600R - $40 shipped
    1U server with Gigabyte GA-7PESH4 - $100 + shipping
     

    Jbort1984

    u got pm
     
    Gillbot

    Pmed also
     
    sno.lcn

    Price drops!
     
