FS: Xeon E5-4640 + x79T mobo + ECC RAM, Athlon X4 860K + mobo + RAM, Sapphire R9 Fury

Hello, everybody. It's time for me to divest myself of my spare PCs and bits, so here we go. I will not part out the combos, but they're a good deal.

Combo 1: Xeon E5-4640 v1 + LGA2011 x79T motherboard + 32GB ECC DDR3 memory. This features an eight core 95W Sandy Bridge EP Xeon at 2.4 GHz, with all-core turbo of 2.5 GHz and single core turbo to 2.8 GHz. RAM is four 8GB sticks of ECC DDR3-1600 running in a quad-channel configuration. And the motherboard was the subject of a Gamer's Nexus video; the executive summary is that it is not a premiere overclocking motherboard, but for running a Xeon at stock it's solid and capable. It has not given me an ounce of trouble in the year I've owned it, and I've used it at length. Yours for $150 shipped. For another $10 I'll toss in a decent turbine-style heatsink/fan with a 130W TDP.

Combo 2: Athlon X4 860K + Gigabyte GA-F2A88X-D3H + 8GB (2x4GB) DDR3-1333 - No, this isn't the same Athlon 860K I sought to sell for a few weeks a little while back. This is a whole build, rip-roaring and ready to steadily plod through today's demanding workloads. Seriously, it's A-OK for a typical use PC with an SSD, and I've got nothing bad to say about it. It's just not doing anything here. All of this can be yours for $80 shipped. I'll toss in the quiet stock heatsink/fan for another $5.

Radeon R9 Sapphire Fury Nitro 4GB HBM - For a 4GB card this thing scoots. Previous seller applied fresh thermal paste; I've verified its stability and temps at length, but it deserves more use than I've given it. Yours for $80 shipped.

PM me if you're interested. Thanks for looking.
 
