FS: Xeon-D, DDR4, Alphacool Nexxos Radiators, EK Reservoir Pump

Seagate ST1000DM010 7200RPM 1TB New In Box - $35 shipped (4 available)- All Sold -8 x Kingston KVR24N17S8/8 DDR4-2400 8GB - $32 eachASUS P8H77-I Mini-ITX H77 motherboard with Celeron G540 CPU.Has 6 SATA ports. Used as a NAS and Plex transcode server: -Sold-SuperMicro X10SDV-4C-TLN2F Xeon D-1521 4C/8T Mini-ITX Motherboard : $180 + shippingASUS P6T Deluxe V2 with i7-920 and 12GB of Mushkin RAM and Megahalems cooler: -Sold-This is the legendary i7-920 with the best air cooler of its time. I've kept this one out of nostalgia because it was just so amazingly good for so long. It's time to let it go, though. I might actually have the original motherboard box.EK-XRES 140 DS PWM Black Acetal Pump Reservoir Combo: $100 + shippingAlphacool Nexxos UT60 Full Copper 280 Radiator : $70 + shippingAlphacool Nexxos ST30 Full Copper Radiator 420 : $80 + shipping