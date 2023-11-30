FS: Xbox Series X

Doozer

Doozer

2[H]4U
May 30, 2001
I just got this thing and haven't even turned it on since I got games installed. I started playing games on my PC in 4k on my 55" TV and the Xbox is being neglected so I'm gonna let it go.

I'd like to get $400 shipped for it. It probably has less than two hours of actual play time.

It comes with the console, 1 controller, and a play and charge kit

253-0-0
 
