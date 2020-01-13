FS: Xbox One X and Sony MBR-XB950B1

Can't ship anything until Friday Jan 17, 2020 as I am away on travel. IF YOU WANT TO BUY SOMETHING, JUST MESSAGE ME ITEM AND YOUR PAYPAL. I CAN SEND INVOICE RIGHT AWAY.

- used for a week as my primary phone stopped working - comes with box and all accessories (accessories unused) - Works on tmobile and att bands

PARTS PENDING TO A FRIEND

Ncase M1 Silver V5 - $190 shipped

- Comes with box and most accessories. Overall great condition.

- This is the version with tempered glass side panel so it does not have the side fan bracket.

- I also don't have two of the PCIe brackets and the metal fan grills.

Asus Strix Z390-I ITX Mobo - $190 shipped

- Comes with box, I/O shield, and most accessories

Noctua NH-D9L - $42 shipped

- Comes with box and accessories

Corsair SF600 Gold - $100 shipped

- Comes with box and cables