FS: Xbox One X and Sony MBR-XB950B1

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by enyownz, Jan 13, 2020 at 6:43 PM.

    Can't ship anything until Friday Jan 17, 2020 as I am away on travel.
    IF YOU WANT TO BUY SOMETHING, JUST MESSAGE ME ITEM AND YOUR PAYPAL. I CAN SEND INVOICE RIGHT AWAY.

    Fujifilm X-T30 - SOLD


    Unlocked Samsung galaxy a30 3gb/32gb - $125 shipped SOLD
    - used for a week as my primary phone stopped working
    - comes with box and all accessories (accessories unused)
    - Works on tmobile and att bands

    Xbox One X - $250 shipped
    - Comes with box and all accessories

    iPhone 11 Pro MAX 256GB Midnight Green Unlocked - SOLD


    Sony MBR-XB950B1/B - $80 shipped OBO
    - BNIB
    - Blue version
    - This one - https://www.walmart.com/ip/SONY-MDR...tra-BassTM-Headphones/100581908?selected=true

    PARTS PENDING TO A FRIEND
    Ncase M1 Silver V5 - $190 shipped
    - Comes with box and most accessories. Overall great condition.
    - This is the version with tempered glass side panel so it does not have the side fan bracket.
    - I also don't have two of the PCIe brackets and the metal fan grills.

    Asus Strix Z390-I ITX Mobo - $190 shipped
    - Comes with box, I/O shield, and most accessories

    Noctua NH-D9L - $42 shipped
    - Comes with box and accessories

    Corsair SF600 Gold - $100 shipped
    - Comes with box and cables
     
